Vastu Tips: Here's why you should never keep broomsticks in open areas at home

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about the right way to keep a broomstick at home. Just as money is kept hidden in the house, according to Vastu Shastra, the broom should also be hidden. As soon as the broom work is done at home or office, it should be removed and kept at a place where it is not seen from naked eyes.

It is not considered good to keep the broom in the open area at home. A broomstick placed in an open area removes good energies form the house. Also, the broom should never be kept in a standing position. It is not considered good to keep a standing broom according to Vastu Shastra. This causes poverty in the house. Always keep the broom on the ground.

