Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping these things close while sleeping to keep financial, mental troubles away

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about staying away from certain things while sleeping at night. By keeping some things at bedtime, the person is surrounded by many financial and mental troubles. Never keep a purse or wallet with you at bedtime. By doing this all the time, money-related anxiety persists and creates mental tension. You can keep the money in a cupboard or any other safe place at bedtime.

Any type of electronic gadgets, such as a mobile phone, or a watch, should also not be kept with you. Anything related to your education, newspaper or book should not be kept under your pillow. This is an insult to learning.

One more thing - Never keep shoes or slippers near your head or under the bed. This has a negative effect on health.

