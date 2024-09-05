Woman alleges assault by auto driver after cancelling ride in Bengaluru, police take action

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Woman alleges assault by auto driver after cancelling ride in Bengaluru

A woman has alleged that she was harassed and physically assaulted by an auto driver in Bengaluru after cancelling a ride booked through the Ola app. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday when she and her friend each booked autos via the app.

According to the woman, the situation escalated after her friend cancelled her ride. “I arrived first, so my friend cancelled her auto. The other driver followed us in anger, despite our explanation. He started shouting and verbally abusing us," she shared in a post on social media platform 'X.'

About the incident

During the video shared on social media, the woman recounted that the driver insulted them after they cancelled the booking. She said, he got furious and hurled derogatory remarks. When we began recording the altercation, the driver grew more aggressive. "I told him I would report him, but he didn't seem to care. He tried to snatch my phone, and when I resisted, he slapped me in front of my auto driver and bystanders, who did nothing."

Meanwhile, Ola, the ride-hailing company, through which the victim booked the auto responded to the incident, saying a proper investigation would be conducted in the matter."This sounds quite alarming. Don’t worry, we are here to help you with this," Ola Support responded to the woman's post on 'X'.

Auto driver arrested

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), S Girish, confirmed that the auto driver had been apprehended by the Magadi Road Police and that legal action would follow.

Further, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Alok Kumar, also addressed the issue, calling the driver’s behavior "unacceptable." He further assured that appropriate measures would be taken, stating, "A few people like him give the auto drivers' community a bad name." investigation.