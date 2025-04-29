'Philanthropic thief' arrested in Karnataka after donating stolen goods to temples and charities A notorious thief from Kalaburagi, wanted in over 260 cases, was arrested after donating stolen gold and money to temples and charity, believing it would protect him from the law.

Bengaluru:

While stories of thieves living lavish lives after committing crimes are not new, a bizarre case has emerged from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where a thief used to donate stolen goods to temples and charity events as a way to escape the law. He believed that by offering a significant portion of his loot to God and for charitable purposes, he would be shielded from the police.

The thief, identified as Shivprasad, was caught by the police while in the act of carrying out his “philanthropic” activities. According to authorities, Shivprasad had been stealing gold, silver, and cash from wealthy homes and then donating them to temples and charity events, hoping to cover his tracks by gaining divine favor.

30 lakh rupees worth of gold donated to temples

The police recovered 412 grams of gold, worth approximately 30 lakh rupees, from Shivprasad, which he had donated to various temples as part of his “cleansing” ritual. By offering the stolen gold as a donation, he attempted to deceive both human authorities and divine forces, hoping to remain undetected.

Wanted in over 260 cases

Shivprasad, who had been on the run for years, is wanted in over 260 criminal cases across the region. He targeted the homes of affluent individuals, stole valuable items, and then engaged in social acts of charity, such as distributing free meals at religious gatherings and festivals. His tactic was simple: one hand committed theft, while the other gave away his stolen goods for religious merit.

Five lakh donation to Maharashtra temple

Investigations revealed that the accused had even sponsored a massive free meal distribution (bhandaara) in Latur district, Maharashtra, where thousands of devotees unknowingly received food from a notorious criminal. In another instance, he donated five lakh rupees to a temple in Maharashtra, as part of his belief that such charitable deeds would absolve him of his sins.

Thief’s cunning tactics to avoid detection

To ensure his criminal activities went unnoticed, Shivprasad used unusual methods to avoid leaving fingerprints at crime scenes. He would apply glue (Fevicol or superglue) to his fingertips before committing thefts, a tactic designed to leave no trace of evidence behind.

Police Commissioner shocked by story

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa S.D. expressed astonishment at the case, stating that Shivprasad had been targeting wealthy homes while maintaining a facade of generosity. “He would give stolen items to the poor, provide medicine and fruit to hospitals, and make donations in temples and for religious events. He truly believed that this would cleanse his sins and protect him from the law,” said the Commissioner.

This unusual case of a "philanthropic thief" has left both law enforcement and local communities stunned, as it sheds light on a bizarre mix of crime and charity. Shivprasad’s belief in the divine power of charity has now led to his downfall, as the police finally managed to apprehend him during his acts of giving.