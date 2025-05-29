Mangaluru youth’s murder: Three arrested, CM Siddaramaiah reviews law and order Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Mangaluru's Bantwal area, suspected to be a retaliatory act following the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1. CM Siddaramaiah reviewed the law and order situation and called for communal harmony.

Mangaluru:

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, a case that has heightened communal tensions in the region. The arrested have been identified as Deepak (21), Prithviraj (21), and Chintan (19). Initial investigations suggest the murder may have been a retaliatory act following the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru in the wake of the incident. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bantwal till May 30 as a precautionary measure. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Congress MLC B K Hariprasad in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said efforts were underway to restore communal harmony in the region. “There should not be any hatred between Hindus and Muslims. We are committed to ensuring peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada,” he said, adding that no one involved in the violence would be spared, regardless of their influence.

When asked about the possibility of forming an anti-communal task force, Siddaramaiah said the proposal would be examined. The Chief Minister has also asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru to assess the situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, police officials said that more arrests could follow as investigations continue. The three accused are being questioned, and the case is being monitored closely given its communal implications. The twin killings, first of Suhas Shetty and now Abdul Rahiman, have raised concerns about retaliatory violence and growing polarisation in the coastal district.

(With PTI inputs)