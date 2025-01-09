Karnataka: Schools, colleges govt offices closed in Dharwad as Dalit groups calls for day-long strike today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka: Schools, colleges govt offices closed in Dharwad today.

Hubbali-Dharwad Bandh: Several Dalit organisations have called for day-long bandh in Hubballi-Dharwad on Thursday in response to a controversial statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

Giving details about the bandh in Hubballi, Dalit leader Gurunath Ullikashi said that the bandh will take place from 6 AM to 6 PM, with support from over 102 organisations. He said that all roads in the twin cities will be closed due to the strike.

Hubbali-Dharwad Bandh: Schools, colleges closed

Because of the Hubbali-Dharwad bandh, schools, colleges, commercial establishments, including shops, hotels and cinema theatres, and government offices, will be closed in the region.

However, essential services will be allowed to operate during this time. Crucial services such as hospitals, medical stores, ambulance and milk vans will not face any disruption.

During a press conference, Ullikashi and other Dalit leaders extended their broad support for the bandh and accused the Union Home Minister of intentionally undermining Ambedkar, who championed the rights of oppressed communities.

Hubballi Dharwad Bandh: Protest marches planned

Several protest marches have already been planned from different localities at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and Jubilee Circle in Dharwad. The organisations involved in the bandh clarified that this protest was not political but aimed at opposing ideologies that support Manu's views.