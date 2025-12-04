Karnataka mandates one day of paid menstrual leave each month for government employees The aim is to improve comfort for women in the workplace, and the policy will apply to all permanent, contract and outsourced women employees across the state.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has begun offering paid menstrual leave to its employees, allowing one day off every month. The state has approved a new policy for women government employees aged 18 to 52. Under this policy, they will receive one paid day of leave each month, adding up to12 days a year.

The aim is to improve comfort for women in the workplace, and the policy will apply to all permanent, contract and outsourced women employees across the state. This leave can be taken without a medical certificate and must be recorded separately in the attendance or leave register. Menstrual leave cannot be combined with any other type of leave.

The state Cabinet had approved the menstrual leave policy last month.

The policy covers women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act 1948, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act 1961, the Plantation Workers Act 1951, the Beedi and Cigar Workers Conditions of Employment Act 1966 and the Motor Transport Workers Act 1961. The order states that the intention is to support health, efficiency and performance and to improve mental well-being.

The order specifies that menstrual leave must be used within the same month and cannot be carried over. It also states that women do not need to submit a medical certificate to take their monthly menstrual leave.