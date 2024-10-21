Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against Rahul Gandhi for objectionable comments on 'mass rape'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru: In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making alleged objectionable comments during a public speech. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi stated that 'mass rape' had been committed by former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The petition was filed by All India Dalit Action committee.

A Karnataka HC bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind dismissed the petition filed by All India Dalit Action Committee which had also sought a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the women for the said "unconstitutional speeches".

During the hearing of the matter, the HC bench said, “We have not said anything on merits, we are not saying on the merits of the speech. We have only said this cannot be subject matter under public interest litigation".

The plea in the court alleged that speeches were made by Rahul Gandhi on May 2 at election rallies held at Shivamogga and Raichur that went to polls on May 7. Counsel for the petitioner stated that Hassan is a small town and households are affected by the hate speech and every household is doubting the other household now.