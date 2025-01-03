Karnataka bus fare hike: BJP slams Congress government, say 'free for wife but double for husband'

Follow us on Image Source : KSRTC (X) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.

Karnataka bus fare hike: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has slammed the state government for a 15 per cent increase in ticket prices for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will carry out a state-wide protest against the decision on Saturday (January 4).

"They have to give more than Rs 4,000 crores to the transport department and they have no money. Hence, this was the easy thing to do," Ashoka told media on Thursday.

"It is free for the wife but double for the husband... They are doing this for the commission because this is a commission government...On Friday, I will protest... and BJP will carry out a state-wide protest the day after tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

What was the purpose behind increasing bus ticket prices?

Karnataka's 15 pc bus fare hike is expected to generate a significant additional revenue of Rs 74.85 crore monthly and approximately Rs 784 crore yearly. This revision aims to partially offset the financial burden of the state's flagship Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women on state-run buses. The Shakti scheme, launched last year, costs the government approximately Rs 417 crore per month, with Rs 104 crore allocated to each corporation.

BJP accuses Congress of looting people

BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju accused the Congress government of looting the people. "There is no way that this government is doing any favour. They are giving Rs. 2,000 but they are pulling back Rs. 20,000 from the urban people and more than Rs. 5,000-6,000 are being pulled back from the rural people... They are looting the people... They are giving bus rides for free to the ladies but the men are being charged more than double," Muniraju said.

HK Patil on Karnataka bus fare hike

Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday (January 2) announced that the state cabinet approved a 15 per cent increase in ticket prices for KSRTC buses. The increase in the ticket price will be effective from January 5, 2025. He stated that the fare increase was necessary due to ongoing financial challenges faced by the corporation.

"This 15 pc has been raised because of the deficit that the corporation is currently facing... With this increase, there will be a return of Rs 74.84 crores every month," Patil explained.

Know more about KSRTC bus fare hike

The fare hike comes after a 10-year gap and is aimed at covering the growing operational costs of KSRTC, which have been impacted by rising fuel prices and other factors. Patil also said that similar fare increases had been implemented in other corporations five years ago when diesel prices were significantly lower.

"The price in other corporations, the enhancement of rates, was done five years back when the rate of diesel was around 68 rupees," he noted.

The new hike is attributed to the rise in diesel prices, salary increments for workers, and other economic factors. The increased fares will apply to KSRTC buses across the state, and the hike is expected to generate significant revenue, helping the corporation bridge its financial deficit.

"The government has given the permission to increase the rate to 15 pc and this will be applicable on corporation buses. The new fare will be applicable from the 5th of January," Patil added.