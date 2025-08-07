DK Shivakumar's flyover inspection on scooter comes with Rs 18,500 'fine' twist; here's what happened The scooter, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rode, had 34 pending traffic violations amounting to Rs 18,500.

Bengaluru:

What was meant as a quick and spirited ride to inspect the under-construction Hebbal flyover loop ended up turning into an embarrassing episode for Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself making a dramatic entrance, sunglasses on, shawl draped, helmet strapped, as he rode pillion on a two-wheeler to survey the project site in Bengaluru.

However, the publicity stunt soon took a hit when it emerged that the two-wheeler used in the ride had 34 pending traffic violations and unpaid fines amounting to Rs 18,500. What was designed as a display of accessibility and ground-level engagement quickly spiraled into a controversy, drawing sharp reactions online.

DK Shivakumar's bike ride | VIDEO

On August 5, Shivakumar posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen driving a Honda Dio bearing a registration number KA04 JZ2087. "As part of our government's commitment to build a better Bengaluru, the Hebbal flyover loop is set to open, ensuring smooth and faster traffic," he wrote along with the video.

On checking the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, it was found that the scooter had 34 pending traffic violations amounting to Rs 18,500.

BJP, JDS react

The BJP seized the opportunity to criticise Shivakumar by posting images from his two-wheeler ride and highlighting the vehicle's past traffic violations. The party flagged the fact that the scooter had 34 pending violations and unpaid fines amounting to Rs 18,500.

Adding to the embarrassment, the BJP also pointed out that an additional Rs 500 fine was incurred during Tuesday's ride itself, this time for wearing a half-helmet, which does not meet safety regulations.

The JD(S) also raised the issue on Twitter and criticised the deputy chief minister for driving with such a huge amount of fines.

The worker who owned the scooter then rushed to the police station and paid the fine amount.

