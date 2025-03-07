CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2025 today: Focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure

Karnataka Budget 2025: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to present his 16th budget on Friday, stressing that it is not just a financial exercise but a roadmap for shaping the future of the state's seven crore citizens. Ahead of presenting the budget, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the budget reflected his sincere effort to ensure that every citizen in Karnataka benefited from some the government scheme. The major focus this time remains on how the Congress-led government will strike a balance between welfare initiatives and infrastructure development across the state.
The size of the 2025-26 budget is expected to reach Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase from the Rs 3.71 lakh crore allocated in the current fiscal year.
In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers; senior officials of various departments; leaders of -- farmers, exploited, minority, backward class organizations; and religious leaders."
He said that he has made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes of society in a non-partisan manner and has tried to respond positively to them through this budget.
"I believe that the budget is not merely a calculation on sheets of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of the seven crore Kannadigas of the state. I am confident that I have made a sincere effort through the budget to make every citizen of the state a beneficiary of some government scheme," he added.
Karnataka Budget 2025: Here’s what to expect
- In the 2024-25 budget Siddaramaiah had set aside Rs 52,000 crore for the guarantee schemes.
- According to reports, there are expectations that the CM may increase borrowings aimed at funding developmental works.
- Meanwhile, opposition BJP-JD(S) MLAs have demanded an additional Rs 5 crore for the development of each MLA's constituency.
- A delegation led by BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition R Ashok, met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today to submit their request.
- The saffron party has called for a grant of Rs 50 crore to be included in the 2025-26 state budget for infrastructure development, road construction, and basic facilities in all assembly constituencies.
- Apart from this, key infrastructure projects, such as the proposed tunnel roads and a skydeck for Bengaluru, are likely to be addressed during the budget discussions.
- The state also announced the development of parallel cities like KWIN City and SWIFT City to ease congestion in Bengaluru. A significant budgetary allocation is expected for these projects to ensure steady progress.
- Moreover, crucial metro projects, including the Blue Line and other ongoing extensions, require financial support to meet construction deadlines.