CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2025 today: Focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure Karnataka Budget 2025: Key infrastructure projects such as the proposed tunnel roads and a skydeck for Bengaluru, are likely to be addressed during the budget presentations by CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Budget 2025: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to present his 16th budget on Friday, stressing that it is not just a financial exercise but a roadmap for shaping the future of the state's seven crore citizens. Ahead of presenting the budget, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the budget reflected his sincere effort to ensure that every citizen in Karnataka benefited from some the government scheme. The major focus this time remains on how the Congress-led government will strike a balance between welfare initiatives and infrastructure development across the state.

The size of the 2025-26 budget is expected to reach Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase from the Rs 3.71 lakh crore allocated in the current fiscal year.

In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers; senior officials of various departments; leaders of -- farmers, exploited, minority, backward class organizations; and religious leaders."

He said that he has made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes of society in a non-partisan manner and has tried to respond positively to them through this budget.

"I believe that the budget is not merely a calculation on sheets of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of the seven crore Kannadigas of the state. I am confident that I have made a sincere effort through the budget to make every citizen of the state a beneficiary of some government scheme," he added.

Karnataka Budget 2025: Here’s what to expect