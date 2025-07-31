Bengaluru Police asks German influencer Younes Zarou to leave Church street amid crowd surge | Video The police cautioned against performing social media stunts that could unintentionally pose risks to public safety. After officials explained the necessity of obtaining proper permissions for such activities, Younes Zarou cooperated and promptly vacated the area.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Police recently intervened to disperse a large gathering on Church Street caused by the unexpected appearance of German social media influencer Younes Zarou, who boasts nearly 21 million followers on Instagram. The influencer had posted “Church Street, we are coming,” triggering a massive, spontaneous crowd at the already busy central Bengaluru location.

No prior permission taken

According to police officials, Zarou had not obtained prior permission for the public appearance. As people started flooding the narrow lanes of Church Street to catch a glimpse of the influencer, the situation quickly raised safety concerns. The Cubbon Park police responded promptly, asking Zarou and his team to leave the area to avoid potential public disorder.

Safety cited after past tragedies

Authorities referenced the RCB victory celebration stampede, an event that resulted in 11 deaths, as a cautionary example of how unregulated crowd gatherings can spiral out of control. The Bengaluru Central Zone DCP noted that influencers with massive followings must understand the risks associated with unplanned public appearances in densely populated areas.

“An influencer with over 200 million followers announced their visit to Church Street, causing a massive crowd in a narrow lane. Our team responded swiftly, ensured their safety, and advised them about local regulations,” said the DCP.

Police advisory to influencers

The police also warned against using social media stunts that can inadvertently create public safety hazards. Zarou was reportedly cooperative and left the area after officials explained the need for permissions for such events.

Church Street’s growing crowd management concerns

Church Street is a popular public spot in Bengaluru, frequented by both locals and tourists. Given its central location and limited space, any unexpected crowd influx can quickly become a challenge for law enforcement.

Not the 1st time: Ed Sheeran faced similar situation

This incident comes just months after international music icon Ed Sheeran faced a similar situation in Bengaluru. During an unplanned street performance of his hit song “Shape of You,” local authorities had to step in and halt the event due to a lack of prior approval and growing crowd concerns.

The Younes Zarou incident underscores the growing influence of social media stars and the real-world impact of their digital reach. Authorities are now urging online creators to coordinate with local agencies in advance to ensure public safety and legal compliance during public appearances.