Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Bangalore Metro to see up to 40 per cent fare hike amid soaring operational costs

The information on metro price hike comes close on the heels of the state transport department increasing bus fares by 15 per cent across all categories.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Bengaluru Published : Jan 19, 2025 16:33 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 16:33 IST
bengaluru metro
Image Source : PTI Image used for representative purposes.

Bengaluru residents might feel a pinch in their pockets as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set for a significant fare hike, citing increasing operational costs, sources said on Sunday.  According to BMRCL sources, the hike would be somewhere between 30 to 40 per cent.

This comes close on the heels of the state transport department increasing bus fares by 15 per cent across all categories. "The BMRCL board has almost approved the hike and it's quite likely that the revised fare would be effected this month itself," a BMRCL officer said. 

According to him, the operational cost has escalated exponentially, which made the board take this decision. "We are funded by various agencies and financial institutions and we have to clear those loans. Hence, a hike is inevitable," the officer said.

He also said the BMRCL is not funded by the state government.

