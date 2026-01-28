UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2026: How to download at upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2026: The candidates can check and download UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket 2026 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 1

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Junior Assistant admit card 2026 link is upsssc.gov.in. The candidates can check and download UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket 2026 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth. UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 1.

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF. To download UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in and click on UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam dates, exam centre address, other details.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam 2026, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.