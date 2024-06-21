UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Last date extended till June 28, vacancies revised

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024 last date extended

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification regarding the extension of the last date of the application procedure and revised vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Civil) main exam. As per the new notice, the number of posts has been increased to a total of 4,376 posts and there are now 3,541 posts for the general selection and 835 posts for special selection. Along with this, the last date for receiving applications has been extended to June 28 from the earlier date which was June 7. Earlier, there were a total of 2,847 vacant posts including 2819 vacancies for Junior Engineer/Assistant Development Officer (General) and 28 vacancies for Junior Engineer Civil (Special Selection).

Only those candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 ( 07-Exam/2023 ) and have valid scores are eligible to apply for the mains exam from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates must ensure that they possess eligibility criteria against the post being applied for.

The filling up of applications commenced on May 7 and it will remain active till June 28 and candidates must pay the fee by the very same day. The correction window will be open till July 5. The exam dates will be announced by the Commission once the application process is concluded.

UPSSSC JE 2024: Vacancy list

The revised category-wise modified vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) are mentioned below:-

General category- 1680

EWS- 349

OBC- 1456

SC- 848

ST- 43

Total- 4376

UPSSSC JE 2024: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply for the UPSSC JE recruitment examination:-

- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

- Click on 'Live Advertisements' on the homepage.

- Then, click on the apply link for posts of Junior Engineer (Civil).

- Then, register and proceed with filling up the application form.

- Fill in the personal details, education qualification details, etc.

- Upload the required documents.

- Carefully check all the details filled.

- Pay the application fee and then submit the form.

- Save and download it for future reference.

UPSSSC JE 2024: Fees

Candidates will not have to pay any application fee or examination fee while applying for the main exam, but they must pay an online application processing fee of Rs. 25 through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. The exam fee will have to be paid by the shortlisted candidates for the main exam separately.

UPSSSC JE 2024: Modifications can be made till July 5

Candidates will be able to modify and make corrections in the fields such as spelling mistakes in name, spelling mistakes in father/husband’s name, correspondence address, and other personal details like EWS and category of horizontal reservation (DFF, Ex Service man, PH, Outstanding Sports person etc), caste category (General, SC, ST, OBC), gender, details of essential and preferential qualification. After the deadline i.e. July 5, no changes shall be permitted in the application and in case of any wrongly filled-up details, the application will be rejected by the Commission.