UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024: Notification out at upsssc.gov.in, 1,828 vacancies on offer

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Auditor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from February 20 at the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is March 11. The last date to submit the application fee and make changes to the application form is March 18, 2024. A total of 1,828 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the Auditor (Lekha Parikshak) and Assistant Accountant (Lekha Sahayak). Candidates can check eligibility, and other details related to the recruitment procedure here.

Vacancies

Assistant Accountant (General): 668 posts

Auditor: 209 posts

Assistant Accountant: 1 post

Assistant Accountant (Special): 950 posts

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed the PET 2023 exam and hold a bachelor's degree in Commerce OR PG Diploma in Accountancy or have passed the O level exam. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more latest updates.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more latest updates.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024 registration process'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to first register yourself and then proceed with the application form

Now, log in to the account and fill out the application form

Make a payment of application fees

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: 25/-

SC / ST: 25/-

PH (Dviyang): 25/-

Payment Mode: State Bank of India I Collect Fee Mode or Pay the Exam Fee Through E Challan

Online Link - to be activated on February 20