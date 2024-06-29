UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in, check do's and don'ts

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). All those who registered themselves for the said recruitment exam can download their call letters through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. To download admit cards, the candidates are advised to use their registered number, and date of birth on the login.
According to the schedule, the UPSC ESIC nursing officer will be conducted on July 7 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No candidate can appear in the exam without the call letters. Candidates can download the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card by following the easy steps below.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,930 nursing officer vacancies in the department.
How to download UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024?
- Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024'
- Enter your registered login credentials
- UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download and save UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 for future reference
UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Exam Day Guidelines:
- Candidates appearing for the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer exam in 2024 should remember the following instructions:
- Bring your UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 and an original photo identity card to the exam centre.
- Arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. No entry will be allowed after the scheduled time.
- Arrive early for the security check at the entrance to the exam centre.
- Do not bring any electronic gadgets such as pagers, smart watches, or cameras, as well as any programmable devices or storage media like pen drives. These items are prohibited inside the exam hall.
- Carry a black ballpoint pen with you for the exam.