UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in, check do's and don'ts

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). All those who registered themselves for the said recruitment exam can download their call letters through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. To download admit cards, the candidates are advised to use their registered number, and date of birth on the login.

According to the schedule, the UPSC ESIC nursing officer will be conducted on July 7 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No candidate can appear in the exam without the call letters. Candidates can download the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card by following the easy steps below.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,930 nursing officer vacancies in the department.

How to download UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024'

Enter your registered login credentials

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 for future reference

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Exam Day Guidelines: