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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live Updates: UPSC prelims tomorrow; check exam centre guidelines, tips - details

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 will be held tomorrow, May 24. The UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live: Check shift timings, exam day guidelines
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live: Check shift timings, exam day guidelines Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct Civil Services Examination (Prelims) on Sunday, May 24. The UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The candidates need to report half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC Prelims morning shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 9 am, while for afternoon shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 2 pm. 

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC Prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.   

Live updates :UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live Updates

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  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 exam centre guidelines

    The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC Prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity. 

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE prelims 2026 dress code for male candidates

    • Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans
    • Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes
    • The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.  
  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 reporting time

    The candidates need to report half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC Prelims morning shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 9 am, while for afternoon shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 2 pm.  

  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 shift timings

    UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 tomorrow

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 will be held on Sunday, May 24. The UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

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