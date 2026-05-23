UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Live Updates: UPSC prelims tomorrow; check exam centre guidelines, tips - details

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct Civil Services Examination (Prelims) on Sunday, May 24. The UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The candidates need to report half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC Prelims morning shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 9 am, while for afternoon shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 2 pm.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC Prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.