UPSC combined geo scientist 2024 notification out at upsc.gov.in - how to apply, fee

UPSC combined geo-scientist 2024 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in before September 24. No applications will be considered after the due date.

Following the registration's last date, the commission will open the correction window for seven days. The candidates will be able to make changes to their filled application form from September 25 to October 1. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, how to apply, application fee, and other details below before submitting their application forms.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies in various posts. The candidates can check the vacancy break up below.

Category 1 (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

Geologist, Group A: 16 Posts

Geophysicist, Group A: 06 Posts

Chemist. Group A: 02 Posts

Category 2: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.)

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’: 13 Posts

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’: 01 Post

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’: 01 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist, Group ‘B’: 31 Posts

Assistant Chemist, Group ‘B’: 04 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist, Group ‘B’: 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the above-mentioned exam, the candidates should have passed postgraduation from a recognized university. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 32 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025 through the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 which will be held on 9th February, 2025. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. Selected candidates will be called for interview.

Exam Pattern

Prelims: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for the selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

Mains: The exam will have three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage III). The Main Examination will be held on 21st & 22nd June, 2025

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC combined geo scientist 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the 'apply online' button

A window will open

Before proceeding to the online applications, one need to register on the portal

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference

Application Fee