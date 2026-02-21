UPSC CAPF notification 2026 out; check eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CAPF 2026 exam can submit their application forms through the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC CAPF post is March 12, 2026.

UPSC CAPF notification 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply Online using the link https://upsconline.gov.in.

Register yourself through OTR (One Time Registration)

One done, proceed with the application form.

Fill out application form carefully, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Download and save the UPSC CAPF application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs.200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

Selection Criteria

The Selection Procedure/Scheme of the Examination will be as follows:

Written exam

Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks

The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension - 200 Marks

In this paper candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/language skills will be English only.

Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards Tests/Physical Efficiency Tests. Those candidates who meet the prescribed Physical Standards will be put through the Physical Efficiency Tests.

These tests will be done under the supervision of a Nodal Authority to be appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Interview/Personality Test: Candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Standards Tests (PST) /Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), will be called for Interview/Personality Test. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 150 Marks.

Medical Standards Tests: This test will be conducted only in respect of candidates who have appeared in the Interview/ Personality Test.

Final selection list: The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

For details on UPSC CAPF exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.