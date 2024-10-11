UP Police Constable 2024 results to be announced on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police Constable 2024 results soon

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is likely to announce the UP Police Constable 2024 results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the UP Police Constable 2024 results will be able to download it from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

It is anticipated that UP Police Constable Results will be released by the end of October 2024. In addition to the results, the board will also publish UP Police Constable 2024 final answer keys along with the results.

On October 4, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that he had instructed the board officials to release the UP Police Constable 2024 results by the end of October. He also stated that the recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, and the integrity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs. Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj emphasized the importance of maintaining the purity of the examinations.

UP Police Constable 2024 results: How to download?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable 2024 results' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your credentials

UP Police Constable 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable 2024 results for future reference

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 at various exam centres across the state. Initially, the exam was held in February but was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak and subsequent protests by students.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 60,000 constable posts in various departments of the organisation. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, document verification, physical endurance test, and physical standard test. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.