TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2022-24 result announced for non-interview posts, direct link here

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2022-24​ result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination–2 (Group-2 Services) Prelims Exam 2022 for non-interview posts. The candidates can download the Group 2 Result by visiting the website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the TNPSC Group 2 exam 2024 on May 21, 2022, at various exam centres across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 result?

Visit the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'submit'

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 result for future reference

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 result direct download link

What's next?

All those who have been selected are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The schedule for the exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates can directly download their results by clicking on the provided link in this article.