TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand, Accountancy Result 2025: How to download scorecard at tndtegteonline.in

The Department of Technical Education (DOTE), Chennai is likely to announce the results for the Government Technical Examinations (GTE) in Commerce Subjects, Typewriting, Shorthand, and Accountancy today, November 6. The candidates who had appeared for the TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand, Accountancy exams 2025 can check the result on the official websites- tndtegteonline.in and dte.tn.gov.in.

The TNDTE exams were held in August; Typewriting exams (Pre-Junior, Junior, Senior, and High Speed) held on August 30 and 31, Shorthand (Junior, Intermediate, Senior, and High Speed) exams on August 23 and 24, Accountancy (Junior and Senior) exam on August 25.

