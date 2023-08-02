SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 announced, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 link available at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 result 2023 additional result, SSC Selection Post Phase 9 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Selection Post Phase additional result. The additional list of selected candidates can be checked at ssc.nic.in.

According to the results, a total of 63 additional candidates for Matriculation level posts, 867 for Higher Secondary Level and 808 for Graduate & Above level posts have been selected for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories. The results can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023' It will take you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates Cntrl+ F+ roll number and click on search SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 for future reference

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023: Cut off marks

As per provisions of the Notice of the examination, a minimum cut-off criteria [UR – 35% (i.e. 70 marks), EWS/OBC – 30% (i.e. 60marks), All other categories –

25% (i.e. 50 marks)] has been applied while processing the additional result.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023: Scrunity Date

All those who have been shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to August 28, 2023 by speed post only. The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduate & Above Level” and “Post-Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents.