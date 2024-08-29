SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024 soon; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024 soon

The Staff Selection Commission of Kerala Karnataka Region (SSC KKR) will soon release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level 2024 exam. Candidates who have chosen exam centers in Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Kerala regions will be able to check their call letters on the official regional website, ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

The SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from August 9th to 11th. The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon. Once out, candidates can download the SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit cards from the official website, ssckkr.kar.nic.in. It's important to note that no hard copies of the admit cards will be provided to candidates through the post. Candidates will have to download their call letters through the online portal only. Candidates can download SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC KKR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024 for future reference

Essential documents to carry

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry their latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the photo Identity card does not have the date of birth, then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their date of birth. If the candidate fails to carry the above-mentioned documents, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of SSC KKR for latest updates.