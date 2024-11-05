SSC GD 2025 Correction window opens at ssc.gov.in - how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD 2025 Correction window opens

SSC GD 2025 Correction window: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the correction window for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so through the online mode on the website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in.

The facility for correcting the application forms is available from November 5, 00.01 Hours to November 7, 23:00 Hours. Candidates can edit their forms by visiting the official website and utilising the Window for Application Form Correction facility. No requests will be considered after the expiry of the due date.

SSC GD 2025 Correction window: How to edit application form

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Login using your credentials

Click on the 'application form correction window'

Review the application and make necessary changes

Click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the finally submitted application form for future reference

This recruitment process is being conducted to fill 39,481 vacancies for the Constable (GD) post in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates can check the vacancy details below.

SSC GD 2025 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

SSC GD 2025 Recruitment: Selection Procedure

The selection process involves four stages - Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Test. Those who qualify first stage of the recruitment procedure will be called for further process. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.