SSC Delhi Police Constable exam dates 2025 released; check schedule SSC Delhi Police Constable exam dates 2025: SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) male exam is scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17, Constable (Executive) Male and Female from December 18 to January 6. Check SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule at ssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Constable exam dates for Delhi Police. SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) male exam is scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17, Constable (Executive) Male and Female from December 18 to January 6, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police- January 7 to 12, Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)- January 15 to 22.

The candidates can check and download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC Delhi Police Constable exam dates PDF link. SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC Delhi Police Constable exam date 2025 PDF and take a print out.

SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule 2025 PDF: How to download at ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card 2025: How to download at ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police post-wise constable hall ticket will be released three to four days before the exam. The candidates can follow these steps to download SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF link. To download SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card PDF link, visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

SSC Delhi Police Constable exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on SSC Delhi Police Constable exam, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.