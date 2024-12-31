SSC CPO paper 2 exam date 2024-25 out, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CPO paper 2 exam date 2024-25 out

SSC CPO paper 2 exam date 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for paper 2 for central police organization 2024-25 recruitment. Candidates who are going to appear in the SSC CPO Paper 2 can check the complete schedule from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CPO paper 2 exam date 2024-25

According to the schedule, the SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) exam for Delhi Police and CAPF will take place on March 8, 2025. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

Who is eligible to appear in the SSC CPO paper 2 exam?

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are eligible to appear for the SSC CPO paper 2 exam. The PET and PST was conducted between October 14 and 25, 2024.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,137 sub-inspector vacancies in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's overall performance in paper 1 (CBT), paper 2 (PET/PST), paper 3, and paper 4 (DME).