SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 out, direct link here

SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CPO Tier I Result 2024. Candidates who took to the SSC CPO Exam 2024 for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

As per the results, a total of 83,801 candidates have qualified in this exam, of which, 76,278 are male and 7,335 are female. SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2024 are available in the PDF format containing the names, roll numbers, father's name, and date of birth of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check your roll number and save the result for future reference