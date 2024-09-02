SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 out, direct link here

How to download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024?
- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024'
- It will redirect you to a PDF
- Check your roll number and save the result for future reference
SSC CPO Cutoff Marks 2024Along with the announcement of SSC CPO Result, the commission has released the category-wise cut-off marks for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination. Candidates can check the cut-off marks of all categories in the table mentioned below.
|Category
|Male
|Female
|Departmental
|General
|119.80335
|135.27003
|134.59289
|EWS
|111.43520
|127.40295
|109.17362
|ESM
|40.07024
|42.69427
|-
|OBC
|113.50911
|128.64348
|125.06044
|ST
|82.65680
|98.10614
|88.19063
|SC
|89.85810
|106.75022
|96.85972
What's next?
All those who have qualified in the SSC CPO 2024 paper 1 exam, are eligible to appear in the PST/PET which will be conducted by CAPFs. The schedule of the physical round process will be communicated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SSC for latest updates.