SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 out, direct link here

SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 has been declared. All those who took to the exam can download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 17:14 IST
SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024
Image Source : FILE SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 announced

SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CPO Tier I Result 2024. Candidates who took to the SSC CPO Exam 2024 for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. 
 
As per the results, a total of 83,801 candidates have qualified in this exam, of which, 76,278 are male and 7,335 are female. SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2024 are available in the PDF format containing the names, roll numbers, father's name, and date of birth of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2024'
  • It will redirect you to a PDF
  • Check your roll number and save the result for future reference
 
 

SSC CPO Cutoff Marks 2024

Along with the announcement of SSC CPO Result, the commission has released the category-wise cut-off marks for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination. Candidates can check the cut-off marks of all categories in the table mentioned below.

Category Male Female Departmental
General 119.80335 135.27003 134.59289
EWS 111.43520 127.40295 109.17362
ESM 40.07024 42.69427 -
OBC 113.50911 128.64348 125.06044
ST 82.65680 98.10614 88.19063
SC 89.85810 106.75022 96.85972

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the SSC CPO 2024 paper 1 exam, are eligible to appear in the PST/PET which will be conducted by CAPFs. The schedule of the physical round process will be communicated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SSC for latest updates.

