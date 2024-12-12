SSC CHSL 2024 vacancy details out, check post-wise tentative vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL 2024 vacancy details out

SSC CHSL 2024 vacancy: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024 exam. Candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL 2024 exam can check the vacancy details on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission will recruit a total of 3,954 vacancies in different departments and ministries for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Junior Passport Assistant (JPA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Data Entry Operator Grade A. The selection process involves two levels for various posts - Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 will be an online computer-based test, which will be based on objective multiple-choice questions. Tier 2 will also be an online computer-based test, which will include three sections having two modules each. Objective Multiple Choice + Skill Test & Typing Test will be done in tier 2.

Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL 2024 exam and have cleared the second stage will have to submit their preferences through the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Those who will miss this chance will not be considered for any post in the final result.

SSC CHSL 2024 vacancy: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ''uploading of tentative vacancies for combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination 2024.'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check the tentative vacancy details and save the PDF for future reference

In 2025, the commission will release the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024 exam on May 27 and the exam will be conducted in July- August 2025, according to the annual calendar. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for latest updates.