SBI PO Recruitment 2024 notification to be released soon; details here

SBI PO 2024 notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above posts through the online mode, once started. The link to the online application will be available on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/carrers.

Following the trends of the past two years, notifications for this recruitment exam have been released in September, with registrations starting in the same month. In 2023, the notification was released on September 6, and the registration window opened on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the notification was released on September 21, and the application process began on September 22.

Based on this pattern, it is expected that the bank will release the SBI PO 2024 notification during this period. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for the latest updates. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to access details on educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other relevant information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Where can I check SBI PO 2024 notification?

Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to check SBI PO notification on the career portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/carrers. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SBI for latest updates.

Q. What is the minimum qualification required for SBI PO 2024?

To apply for the above-mentioned post, the minimum qualification of the aspirant should be graduation from a recognized university. Candidates are advised to check the official notification thoroughly for more details on the same.

Q. How many vacancies were released in the last two years?

In 2023, the bank released a notification for recruitment to the 2,000 vacancies and in 2022, the number of vacancies was 1,673.

Q. How to apply?

Once the online application process is started, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.

- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/web/careers

-Click on the 'current openings'

- Navigate the link to the 'SBI PO Recruitment 2024 apply online'

- Fill out the application form after generating login credentials

- Upload documents, make payment of application and submit

-Take a printout of the application form for future reference