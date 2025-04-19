SBI PO Main admit card 2025 released - here's direct link, pattern, important instructions, more The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI PO Main exam 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the prelims can download their mains admit cards from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for Probationary Officer (PO) mains exam 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download SBI PO mains admit card 2025 from the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI PO Main 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5. Candidates appearing in the SPI PO mains 2025 can check the exam centre, time, and other details on their hall tickets. The facility to download SBI PO admit card 2025 will remain available till May 5. Candidates are advised to download SBI PO Main admit card 2025 as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle.

SBI PO Main admit card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to the ' SBI PO Main admit card 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

SBI PO Main admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save SBI PO Main admit card 2025 for future reference.

SBI PO Main admit card 2025

Candidate must submit the following documents before leaving Lab/Venue:

- Call letters (Preliminary and Mains examination)

- Photocopy of photo ID proof

- Rough Sheets

- Scribe Declaration (if applicable)

Items not allowed inside the examination hall:-

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc. Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, any watch/Wrist Watch, Camera, any metallic item, any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle (only transparent water bottle is allowed), Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like mobile phone, camera, bluetooth devices etc. Candidates have been advised to avoid wearing ornaments like rings, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch, etc.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 600 vacancies for the probationary officer post. Candidates who qualify for the SBI PO main 2025 exam will be called for interview.