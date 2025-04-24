RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates and city slip out, check direct link RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates and city slips have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates who applied for the RRB Paramedical 2025 recruitment exam can download their city intimation slip and check exam dates on the official website. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the exam schedule and city intimation slip for recruitment to the various categories of Para-medical. Candidates who appeared in the RRB paramedical 2025 recruitment exam against CEN no. 04/24 can download the exam schedule from the official website of RRBs.

According to the latest announcement, the computer-based test (CBT) for various paramedical positions will be conducted for three days, from April 28 to April 30, 2025. The exam city slips have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download the Railway RRB Paramedical city slips by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RRB Railway Paramedical city slips?

Visit the official website of RRB.

Navigate the link to the 'RRB Railway Paramedical city slips'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your essential credentials.

RRB Railway Paramedical city slips will appear on screen.

Download and save RRB Railway Paramedical city slips for future reference.

Notably, RRB Paramedical 2025 exam city slips are not admit cards. This only helps candidates identify their exam location ahead of the exam. The railway board release the admit cards four days before the exam date specified in the city intimation slip. Candidates are advised to carry their documents, including admit cards and identity proof, on the day of the exam, as biometric verification will be conducted before entry to the exam centre. Candidates have been advised to plan their travel to the allotted city according to exam dates to avoid last-minute hassle.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,376 paramedical vacancies across various categories. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam, document verification, and Medical Fitness Test (MFT). The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in the CBT, DV, and MFT.

