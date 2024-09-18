RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registrations underway for 8,113 graduate positions- Vacancies, salary, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 Online Application Begins

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is accepting online applications for the non-technical popular categories (Graduate) posts against the centralised employment notice number CEN 05/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before October 13, 23.59 hrs. However, the application fee window will be closed after the closing date. The last date for depositing the application fee is October 15. The candidates can edit their application forms from October 16 to 25.

As of now, the railway is filling posts for graduate positions. It is expected that the notification for undergraduates will be out soon. However, there is no official update regarding the same.

Through this recruitment drive, the railway will fill a total of 8,113 vacancies for the post of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. However, the number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Vacancy Details

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor- 1,736 Posts

Station Master - 994 Posts

Goods Train Manager - 3,144 Posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist -1,507 Posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist - 732 Posts

Eligibility Criteria: Individuals should be graduates from a recognized university and the age should be between 18 to 36 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Selection Criteria

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, based on the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Salary

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master - 35,400

Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist - 29,200

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Navigate the 'apply online' link

Create your account by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, make payment of application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application fee for future reference

Application Fee

For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and

candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/

Economically Backward Class - Rs. 250/-

For all candidates: Rs. 500/-

Payment Mode: internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI

Direct link to apply online