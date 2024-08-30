RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Application correction facility opens today; what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB JE Application correction facility opens today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will open the application correction facility for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer in various departments. All those who wish to make changes in their RRB JE 2024 application forms, can do so through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The facility to modify, change, or correct any detail in the application form will remain available till September 8, 2024. No requests after the deadline will be accepted.

What to edit?

Candidates should note that details filled in the create an account form (including email ID, and mobile number) and chosen RRB cannot be changed.

When submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 250/- for each occasion.

Exam date

The board has not announced the RRB JE 2024 exam dates. The details about the exam will be communicated on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of RRB for latest updates.

How to make corrections?

The candidates are required to visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the 'create account button'

Login using credentials

Modify, change or correct details in the application form

Pay application fee, and submit the form

Selection Procedure

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7,951 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in different departments. The selection procedure will include two stages of computer-based test, followed by document verification and a medical exam. Those who qualify for CBT will be called for the next recruitment procedure. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates appointed for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) positions will receive a salary at pay level 6 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix) with an initial pay of Rs. 35,400, along with other admissible allowances. The Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research will get a salary in pay Level 7 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix) with an initial pay of Rs. 44,900, plus other admissible allowances at that time.