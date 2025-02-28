RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 32,000 vacancies - check eligibility, easy steps Tomorrow, February, 28, is the last date to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the application closure. Check how to apply, fee, and other relevant information here.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conclude the registration procedure for the Group D categories tomorrow, February 28. All those who are seeking government jobs in the railway department have a last chance to apply. This recruitment aims to fill more than 32,000 vacancies in Level 1 posts of the 7th CPC pay matrix. Those interested in applying can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in to complete their applications. The last date for remitting the application fee is March 3, 2025.

When submitting the application forms for the RRB Group D recruitment 2025, general category candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates who belong to the PwBD, female, transgender, and ex-servicemen categories, as well as those from SC/ST, minority communities, and economically backward classes, are required to pay a reduced fee of Rs 250. Below are the steps candidates should follow to successfully submit their application forms.

How to apply for RRB Group D 2025?

Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on the 'new registration link'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself

Enter your name, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, aadhaar number, and other related information to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required to upload

Candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature in the dimensions specified below.

Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

SC/ST Certificate: JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

Scribe Photo: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB

What's next?

After the successful submission of application forms, the railway recruitment board will allow candidates to make corrections in their submitted application forms, if any. This facility will be available between March 4 and 13. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.