RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026: How to download at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the exam city slip 2026 on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB ALP city slip PDF on the RRB portals. RRB Assistant Loco Pilot exam is scheduled to be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026.

To download RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password or date of birth. RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF at RRB websites

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password or date of birth as the login credentials

RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

RRB ALP exam 2026: RRB websites to download city slip

RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

RRB ALP paper pattern

RRB ALP paper will consist of 75 questions, the exam duration is 60 minutes. There will be negative marking, one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answer.

RRB ALP pass percentage

The minimum pass percentage for general category (UR & EWS)- 40 per cent, OBC (NCL) - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%.

The recruitment drive will be held for 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot. For details, please visit the RRB websites.