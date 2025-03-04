RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates out, Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA schedule revised - check here RRB ALP CBT 2 exam dates have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who applied for the Railway Recruitment exam for various positions against the CEN No. RPF 02/2024, CEN No. 01/2024, CEN No. 03/2024 can check exam schedule from the official website of RRB. Check here.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the second computer-based test (CBT 2) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Junior Engineer (JE), and other exams. As per the latest update, the exam dates for the Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) recruitment exams have been rescheduled. However, the exam dates for other recruitment exams will remain unchanged. Candidates can download the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam schedule from the official RRB website.

The exam city slip, date, and travel authority for reserved category candidates will be released in due course. Candidates will be able to download these documents from the official RRB website 10 days prior to the exam. The admit cards will be available for download four days before the exam, as indicated in the exam city and date intimation link.

According to the official notice, admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

RRB ALP CBT 2 exam schedule

Tentative Schedule for Computer Based Tests for the above CENs is as under:

CEN No. Post Type of Exam Exam Dates CEN No. RPF 02/2024 RPF Constable (Executive) CBT March 2 to 18 CEN No. 01/2024 Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-II March 19 to 20 CEN No. 03/2024 Various posts of JE,

DMS, CMA etc. CBT-II Rescheduled

When will JE, DMS, CMA recruitment exams be conducted?

The railway has not announced the JE, DMS, CMA etc. recruitment exam dates. The dates will be announced in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Aadhaar Card mandatory

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center before entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

The official notice reads, ''Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.''