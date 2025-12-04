Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Result 2025 out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; direct link RSSB Patwari Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB Patwari recruitment exam can check the on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Patwari merit list is available for download on the official portal- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the Patwari exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB Patwari recruitment exam can check the on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Patwari merit list is available for download on the official portal- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Patwari exam was held on August 17.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RSSB Patwari merit list PDF. To download RSSB Patwari merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RSSB Patwari toppers list PDF link. RSSB Patwari merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSSB Patwari merit list PDF and take a print out.

RSSB Patwari merit list PDF: Steps to download at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on RSSB Patwari toppers list PDF link RSSB Patwari toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save RSSB Patwari merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Along with RSSB Patwari result, the cut-off has also been released. The candidates can check and download RSSB Patwari cut off PDF on the official portal- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RSSB Patwari cut off PDF category-wise, candidates need to visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on category-wise cut off PDF link. RSSB Patwari category-wise cut off pdf will be available for download on the screen, save RSSB Patwari category-wise cut off pdf and take a print out.

How to download RSSB Patwari cut off list PDF

Visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB Patwari cut off list PDF link

RSSB Patwari cut off list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RSSB Patwari cut off list PDF and take a print out.

The recruitment drive is being held for 3,705 Patwari posts. For details on RSSB Patwari recruitment drive, please visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.