Railway cancels all pending Group C selections citing 'irregularities' Pending LDCES/GDCES Group 'C' selections not approved by March 4, 2025 are canceled, with new selections on hold until further notice, Railways said.

The Railway Board has cancelled all pending departmental selections on Group C posts that were not finalised and approved till March 4. The board has cited 'irregularities' in the process. The decision came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 26 Railway officials of East Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai for allegedly leaking the of a departmental examination.

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold all departmental promotion examinations through a centralised computer-based test.

Railway Board cancels Group C selection

In a circular sent to the General Managers of all railway zones on Wednesday, the board said, "Due to several irregularities noticed in the departmental selection in the recent past, it has been decided to revisit the departmental selection framework and all the pending selections/LDCEs/GDCEs (within Group C) which have not been finalised and approved by 04.03.2025 may be treated as cancelled."



"No further selection may be initiated until further orders. Further instructions to regulate the selections will be issued in due course," it added.

Paper leak case in Railway

As per the official statement by the Railway Ministry, RRB will hold all departmental promotion examinations through a centralised computer-based test. The decision comes a day after the CBI arrested 26 railway officials of East Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai for allegedly leaking papers of a departmental examination and seized Rs 1.17 crore cash during its raids.

“Today, a high-level meeting was conducted by the Railway Board. It has been decided that all departmental promotion examinations will be done by RRB/centralised examination through CBT,” a press statement from the Railway Ministry said. It added, “All zonal railways will make a calendar for the examination.

All the examinations will be conducted on the basis of a calendar only.

The Ministry said that the responsibility has been handed over to RRB after considering its long experience of transparent, fair and highly appreciated examinations conducted in recent years. "From 2015 to till date, more than 7.7 crore candidates have appeared in exams through computer-based tests without any paper leakage, impersonation, remote log-in and use of spy devices," the Ministry said.

(PTI inputs)