Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 1,746 vacancies notified, application begins on February 21

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of constable positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice, the registration procedure will begin on February 21, 2025, and continue till March 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and other details before submitting their application forms.

Vacancies

Total number of vacancies - 485

Vacancy break-up

General/Open/Unreserved -205 Posts Scheduled castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab - 20 Posts Scheduled castes Ramdasia & others, Punjab - 50 Posts Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab - 35 Posts Ex-Serviceman Scheduled castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab - 10 Posts Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab - 10 Posts Economically weaker sections, Punjab - 50 Posts Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above-mentioned posts, the candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/ University.

Age Limit- The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their filled application form, common computer-based test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test with specified qualifying parameters.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at the official website from February 21. No application will be entertained after the due date.

Application Fee

General - Rs. 1,200/-

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM- Rs 500/-

SC/ST and EWS category candidates - Rs 700/-

