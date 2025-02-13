Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 1,746 vacancies notified, application begins on February 21

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 1,746 vacancies notified, application begins on February 21

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for 1,746 vacancies. Candidates seeking government jobs in the police department have a huge opportunity, they can submit their application forms for Punjab Police from February 21. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 17:08 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 17:12 IST
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Image Source : FILE Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of constable positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. 

According to the notice, the registration procedure will begin on February 21, 2025, and continue till March 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and other details before submitting their application forms.

Vacancies 

Total number of vacancies - 485

Vacancy break-up

  1. General/Open/Unreserved -205 Posts
  2. Scheduled castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab - 20 Posts
  3. Scheduled castes Ramdasia & others, Punjab - 50 Posts
  4. Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab - 35 Posts
  5. Ex-Serviceman Scheduled castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab - 10 Posts
  6. Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab - 10 Posts
  7. Economically weaker sections, Punjab - 50 Posts
  8. Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above-mentioned posts, the candidate should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/ University. 

Age Limit- The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their filled application form, common computer-based test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test with specified qualifying parameters. 

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at the official website from February 21. No application will be entertained after the due date. 

Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 1,200/-
  • Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM- Rs 500/-
  • SC/ST and EWS category candidates - Rs 700/-

apply online

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement