OTET admit card 2025 out at bseodisha.ac.in; how to download

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) admit card 2025 has been released. The candidates who had appeared for OTET 2025 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. OTET is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download OTET hall ticket PDF. To download OTET admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in and click on OTET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. OTET hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save OTET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

OTET hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at bseodisha.ac.in

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OTET admit card PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

OTET hall ticket 2025 will be available for download on the screen

Save OTET hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

OTET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

OTET paper pattern

OTET Paper One for Classes 1 to 5 and paper two for Classes 6 to 8 will consist of 150 questions. OTET Paper One will consist of five compulsory sections of Child Development & Pedagogy (30 questions), Language I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali)- 30 questions, Language II (English)- 30 questions, Mathematics- 30 questions, Environmental Studies- 30 questions.

OTET paper two will consist of four sections- Child Development & Pedagogy (30 questions), Language I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali)- 30 questions, Language II (English)- 30 questions, Optional Section (Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies)- 60 questions.

OTET Exam Centre Guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on OTET 2025, please visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.