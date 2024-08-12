ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 330 Vacancies - Eligibility, how to apply, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE ITBP Constable 2024

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of constable including Carpenter, Mason, Plumber, Electrician, Head Constable Dresser Veterinary, Constable Animal Transport & Kennelman. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before September 9.

A total of 330 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the recruitment test, physical efficiency test, and physical standard test. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details before submitting the online applications. Check details below.

Vacancy Details

Constable Pioneer (Carpenter, Mason, Plumber, Electrician) - 202 Posts

Head Constable Dresser Veterinary (Male/Female) - 9 Posts

Constable Animal Transport (Male/Female) - 115 Posts

Constable Kennelman (Male Only) - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed the class 10th board exam from a recognized board. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification before submitting their applications.

Age Limit -

Constable Pioneer (Carpenter, Mason, Plumber, Electrician) - 18 to 23 years

Constable Animal Transport - 18 to 25 years

Head Constable & Constable Kennelman - 18 to 27 years

How to apply?

Interested individuals can submit their online applications through the online mode at the official website of recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions available on the official website before submitting their application forms. Candidates are advised to provide a genuine and functional email ID and mobile number at the time of filling out the online application form. Candidates should note that applications received offline shall not be considered and will be rejected summarily.

Direct link to apply

Application Fee and mode of payment:

The candidates belonging to the general/OBC/EWS category applying for the above mentioned posts should pay an exam fee of Rs. 100/- as an application fee through the online payment system on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Ex-serviceman and females are exempted from paying exam fees.