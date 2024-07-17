Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 379 SSC course at joinindianarmy.nic.in; here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army Recruitment 2024 notification released

Indian Army Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC). Unmarried Male and Female Engineering Graduates and Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness can submit their application forms on the official website of the Indian Army, joinindiarmy.nic.in. Course will commence in APR 2025 at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 379 vacancies, of which, 64 are Men and 35 are SSCW(Tech). Candidates applying to the above posts are advised to go through the official notification which includes educational, age limit, selection criteria and other information about the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the prerequisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 APR 2025 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Qualification for Widows of Indian ArmedForcesDefencePersonnel who Died in Harness

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC). Graduation in any Discipline.

SSCW (Tech). B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

How to apply?