Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025-26: Last date extended, here are easy steps, pay scale, more

Indian Air Force Recruitment: The Indian Air Force has extended the last date of registration for Agniveervayu recruitment 2025. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submitting the application form is February 2, 2025. Candidates who have not submitted the Airforce Agniveer Vayu application 2025 forms can do so by visiting the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was January 27.

The official notice reads, ''Date of online registration for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 has been extended till 02 Feb 25 (2300 Hr). Only online registered applications shall be accepted. For registration''.

How to fill Agniveer Vayu application forms?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, '' AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2026'' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page

Register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The examination fee of Rs 550/- plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through a payment gateway.

Documents Required

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

Chosen Domicile Certificate/COAFP Certificate.

Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent marks sheet or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Marks sheet (if applying on the basis of 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised polytechnic in prescribed stream) and Intermediate/Matriculation marks sheet (if English is not a subject in Diploma Course) or 2 Yrs Vocational Course marks sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics.

Higher education Qualification/Additional skill certificates, if any.

Passport size recent colour photograph (taken not before November 2024) of size 10 KB to 50 KB.

Candidate’s left hand thumb impression image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB).

Candidate’s signature image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB).

Candidate’s parent’s (Father/ Mother) / Guardian’s signature image (if candidate is below 18 years on the date of filling the online application).

Direct link to apply

