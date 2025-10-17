IBPS SO Prelims result 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download scorecard PDF IBPS SO Prelims result 2025: Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, password, and captcha on the login page. The IBPS SO result link can be accessed at ibps.in.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the preliminary result of the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, password, and captcha on the login page. The IBPS SO result link can be accessed at ibps.in. The IBPS SO prelims exam was held on August 30, 2025.

The candidates are advised to download their scorecards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The steps to download IBPS SO Prelims 2025 scorecard are given below-

Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads- results status of online preliminary exam for CRP-SPL-XV

Step 3: It will redirect you to a login window

Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on 'login'

IBPS SO Prelims 2025 result will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS SO Prelims 2025 scorecard for future reference.

All those who have qualified in the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled for December. However, the exact date of conducting the IBPS Main 2025 exam is unknown. IBPS SO Mains 2025 exam date will be released in due course. The admit cards for the same will also be published 15 days prior the exam date. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

This recruitment drive is being held to recruit Specialist Officer (SO) in different organisations. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interviews.

For details on IBPS SO prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.