IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 out

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the office assistant multipurpose prelims 2024 exam results. All those who appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 exam can download their results by vising the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

In order to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 result, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The facility for downloading IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result will remain available till October 4. Candidates have been advised to download their results before the closure of result window. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download their results.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIII) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and click on login

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 result and save it for future reference

Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 result

What's next?

All those who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Examination. The date and other details about the exam will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being conducted to recruit around 10,000 vacancies for officer and office assistant posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews.