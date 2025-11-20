IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 out; what next IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: The qualified candidates in the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will now appear for Mains. IBPS Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on November 29.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk prelims result 2025 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. The qualified candidates in the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will now appear for Mains. IBPS Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on November 29.

IBPS Clerk Mains paper pattern

IBPS Clerk Mains will be a 200 marks paper, it consists of 155 objective-type questions. The questions will be from Reasoning Ability, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF: How to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims result link

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha

Click on login

IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, marks scored in each section, overall marks, qualifying status, section-wise cut off, overall cut off marks.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 13,533 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate across public sector banks. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary between Rs 28,000 to 30,000.

For details on IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.