IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 at ibps.in; How to download scorecard PDF IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 will soon be announced, know how to download IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard PDF on the official portal- ibps.in.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk prelims exam result 2025 will be announced soon, the Clerk Prelims result and download scorecard PDF link is ibps.in. IBPS Clerk prelims was held on October 4, 5 and 11.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF.

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF: How to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims result link

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha

Click on login

IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Name of the candidate Roll number Registration number Category Marks scored in each section Overall marks Qualifying Status Cut off for each section Overall cut off marks.

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims answer key 2025

To download IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on answer key PDF link. IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

The qualified candidates in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.