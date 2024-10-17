Haryana HSSC Group C and D results announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana HSSC Group C and D results announced

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the group C and D recruitment exam results today, October 17. Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

In order to download HSSC Group C and D results, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth, category, and gender along with total and sectional marks, qualifying status, and rank or merit. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results.

It should be noted that the official website of HSSC is not working as of now, due to heavy traffic. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of HSSC for latest updates.

HSSC Group C and D results: How to download?

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'HSSC Group C and D results'

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your required credentials

HSSC Group C and D results will appear on the screen

Download and save HSSC Group C and D results for future reference

HSSC Group C and D results download link

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be out on Monday but were delayed due to a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana court challenging the state's policy of awarding five additional marks to Haryana residents. Another reason for postponing the result was the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, according to HSSC officials.

HSSC Group C and D results: Details mentioned on scorecards